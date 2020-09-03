Maltese karting driver Gianluca Dingli returned from Lonato where he competed in the third round of the Rok Cup Italia championship.

The event took place on Sunday, August 30.

Dingli competed in the Super Rok class which consisted of 14 drivers from different countries, Italy, Switzerland, Monaco, Andorra and Dingli, the only Maltese driver. Dingli raced as a driver with the Italian Valtex Racing Team.