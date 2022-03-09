Gianluigi Donnarumma could complete a journey which will take him from the foot of Mount Vesuvius to one of the temples of football when Paris Saint-Germain walk out at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to defend their slender lead over Real Madrid.

Already a European champion with Italy, goalkeeper Donnarumma joined PSG in the summer after being named the best player at Euro 2020, and he is helping PSG’s push to finally conquer the Champions League ahead of the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Spanish capital.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta