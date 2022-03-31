Gianni Infantino announced on Thursday he will stand for re-election for a third term as president of FIFA.

“I want to tell you that I will be standing for re-election next year,” Infantino said at the congress of world football’s governing body in Doha.

Infantino, a 52-year-old Swiss-Italian lawyer, was the secretary general of European governing body UEFA before becoming FIFA president in 2016 in the wake of the corruption scandal that brought down predecessor Sepp Blatter.

He then won a second term when he stood unopposed for re-election at a congress in Paris in 2019.

