Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, leads season’s All-Defensive first team announced on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo received 97 NBA All-Defensive First Team votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters and earned 195 total points.

Joining Antetokounmpo on the roster of this season’s defensive stand-outs was Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons of Australia, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert of France and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

