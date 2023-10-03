Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to focus on film study with new superstar teammate Damian Lillard so they will have chemistry before ever taking the court together for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even as Lillard was declaring it was the right moment for him to arrive on an NBA title contender after last week’s trade from Portland, two-time Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo was working to maximize them as a deadly combination.

“Having a guy like Dame on the team, it’s unbelievable,” Antetokounmpo said Monday. “Plays at a high level, built from the same cloth, wants to win. He’s extremely hungry.”

The 28-year-old Greek center led the Bucks to their first title in 50 years in 2021 and with 33-year-old guard Lillard adding a talented pick and roll partner and outside shooting threat, a second crown in four seasons isn’t out of reach.

“We’ve got to watch film together because we have to expedite our chemistry,” Antetokounmpo said.

