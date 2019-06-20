A little piece of Malta was added to a P!nk concert in Munich after two Maltese fans tossed a giant packet of Twistees at the singer.

"How is this a delicious savoury snack?" the US singer told her audience of thousands, reading from the crisp packet. "Is it cheese? I think I should have just gotten sponsored."

The P!nk fans who introduced her to the Maltese delicacy were Leonora Casingena and Anabel Schembri, who travelled to Germany for the concert on Saturday.

The massive bag of Twistees was the second gift they gave the artist. First, they threw an English Bulldog soft toy, in memory of the singer’s beloved puppy, Elvis, who died in 2007.

“We thought about the gifts for quite some time and decided to give her an English bulldog to remind her in the memory of her beloved dog Elvis. The look in her eyes as soon as she spotted the dog was amazing," Leonora told Times of Malta.

The singer was moved when two Maltese fans threw her a soft toy in memory of her puppy

“Then it was time to do our patriotic move. We hung the Maltese flag in front of us and when she came sitting opposite where we were standing, we showed her the snack pack of Twistees.

“P!nk is a fan of cheese and we are Maltese so the idea of giving her Twistees was in our plan for quite some time. We were just hoping to get a good spot on the day of the concert. We were luckier in all ways and means.”

While the two girls got Malta a little moment of glory, 23-year-old Maltese woman, Narissa Galdes was the one to make it go viral, as she filmed the entire scene. Narissa was attending the concert when she noticed P!nk picking up a very familiar looking packet from the stage.

“It was an amazing experience from the moment we were online to purchase the tickets. Seeing how many people were online as soon as they released was already exciting” Leonora said.

The two girls had been queuing since 9.30am thanks to their VIP early access tickets. “We were the first in line. We soon started making friends [with other fans]. You get to learn how P!nk’s music made a different in their lives.”

Leonora and Anabel in the front row of P!nk's concert in Munich Anabel with the Maltese flag Anabel with the stuffed toy they gave to P!nk

“We made friends with two locals that surprised us with a set of signed drumsticks that P!nk’s drummer Mark Schulman used during the concert. It was an amazing thoughtful surprise by them.”

“She is not just a singer she is a performer and an inspirational person. She doesn’t care about the norms and supports the minority. She is a living proof of how to be nice and staying strong.”

The P!nk superfan said it was a 'long day' but worth it to have 'that one moment with our idol'.

“P!nk inspires us in life through her music and we are more than grateful to have had this amazing experience and opportunity.”