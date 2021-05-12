BirdLife Malta is inviting people to donate clothes to be used for the creation of a giant image of a Yelkouan Shearwater (Garnija).

The image will be used for an event on May 22, the International Day for Biological Diversity by Nature2020: a global collaborative artwork for biodiversity which will unite diverse communities across the world.

Giant images of locally endangered plant and animal species will be created in a tapestry of species which will be filmed and transmitted on YouTube and other social media platforms in a live event at 5pm

Majjistral Nature & History Park will be taking part in the local initiative with BirdLife.

BirdLife explained that owing to COVID-19 restrictions it cannot invite people to participate, but it has prepared a Google form for people to register their interest and to donate clothing in white, grey or black. Some 500 pieces of coloured clothing will be used to create the big image.

Details can be found here.

After the event the clothes will be donated to the Inspire Foundation.