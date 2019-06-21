Gibraltar's Supreme Court ruled Thursday to release an Iranian supertanker seized last month on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions, despite a last-minute US request to detain the vessel.

Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said that since Iran had guaranteed in writing that the Grace 1 "was never destined to an EU sanctioned entity... there are no longer reasonable grounds to suspect that the detention of the vessel is required."

He added that the court had not received a written detention request from the United States.

The UK detained the tanker in Gibraltar on July 5 over concerns that it was carrying oil to Syria in breach of international sanctions.

Iran detained a British-registered tanker in the Strait of Hormuz at the end of July.