Gibraltar on Sunday rejected a US demand to seize an Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a diplomatic dispute as it prepared to leave the British overseas territory after weeks of detention.
Gilbraltar's government said it could not seek a court order to detain the ship because US sanctions against Iran were not applicable in the European Union.
A Gibraltar judge had ordered the Grace 1 tanker released, but the US filed a request to detain the ship alleging it was involved in supporting illicit shipments to Syria by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, listed as a terrorist group by Washington.
PREVIOUS
Coast Road operation nets driver going at almost twice the speed limit
NEXT
Melanoma and the sun
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.