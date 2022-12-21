Hundreds of presents donated by the public have been laid under a big Christmas tree in Castile Square, which will, later on, be distributed to children in need.

The initiative - called “Give a Gift with love” was coordinated by Lydia Abela, the wife of the prime minister, together with their daughter Giorgia Mae.

The initiative is being held for the third edition time.

Hundreds of families, children, politicians, and personalities left gifts for children in need.

Castile square was also transformed into a Christmas village, with stalls and musical events including a concert performed by the band of the Armed Forces of Malta.

Beneficiaries include children in difficult circumstances, including prisoners' children, children in shelters for domestic violence, children of drug victims, and children in homes.