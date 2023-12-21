Hundreds of gifts donated by the public and laid under a big Christmas tree in Castille Square are to be distributed to children in need through an initiative of Lydia Abela, the Prime Minister’s wife, and their daughter Giorgia Mae.

The initiative is now in its fourth year. And for the first time this year, the initiative was spread on two days through a Christmas village complete with activities.

"I never expected such an initiative, which started on an idea back in 2000, would grow to what it is today," Abela said.

The initiative, Rigal bi Mħabba, encourages the public to buy an additional gift to donate to those less fortunate.

Beneficiaries include prisoners’ children, children in shelters for domestic violence, children of drug victims, and children in homes.

For the first time this year, 68 trees from the Ambjent Malta nursery were also distributed to each council to represent the initiative, encouraging people who could not go to Valletta to leave their gift under the tree in their locality.