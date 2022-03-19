The 12th meeting of the season which was held on Saturday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack consisted of 13 races, all for trotters.

Certainly the two most important races were the two Assikura Championship finals for class Gold and Bronze trotters on a short distance of 2,140m. These were won by Gigant Well and Galerno Valou respectively.

In the class Gold final, the early leader Danish Cutty Sark (Eman Attard) started to slow down when the front horses turned for their final straight.

This trotter was overtaken by favourite Gigant Well (Charles Degiorgio) which recorded its fourth win of the season. Cutty Sark had to settle for second place from Doudou De Bouere (Jean Claude Pace) and Dynamit Life (Noel Baldacchino).

