The 23rd meeting of the season consisting of eight races all for trotters was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack. This programme heralded the start of the Sette Giugno Championship for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m. From the two Premier class semifinals, twelve horses made it to the final stage. These races were won by Dutch Gigant Well and Swedish newcomer Rally Hans. Paul Galea ended the best driver of the day with three wins.

In the first semifinal, Aros Line (Marvic Bugeja) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Jefferson Dotcom (Rodney Gatt) and Enge Lincoln (Eric Bezzina). However, Bugeja’s trotter started to slow down when the front horse turned to face their final straight. This was reeled in by Gigant Well (Charles Degiorgio) which secured its sixth win of the year from Kaptah (Michael Ellul) and Jefferson Dotcom.

