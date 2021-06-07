Wales will go into Euro 2020 without their beleaguered boss Ryan Giggs, putting the spotlight on Gareth Bale’s bid to silence critics who say he has lost his appetite for success.

Giggs’ absence following his arrest on charges of assaulting two women last year will cast a shadow over Wales during the Euro.

The former Manchester United star faces a trial in 2022 after being accused of butting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and controlling her throughout their relationship.

Giggs is also charged with the common assault of Greville’s sister Emma in the same incident.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta