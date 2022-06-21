Ryan Giggs resigned from his role as manager of Wales on Monday as the former Manchester United great awaits trial on an accusation of domestic violence.

Giggs has been on leave since November 2020 when he was arrested.

The 48-year-old is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs is also accused of assaulting Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in the Manchester area in November 2020.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

