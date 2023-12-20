Popular Italian singer-songwriter Gigi D’Alessio is performing in a concert at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali on March 23, 2024.

D’Alessio has sold millions of records over a three-decade career and is no newcomer to Malta.

The concert will also feature the debut performance of the Versatile Orchestra under the direction of Paul Borg.

Versatile is a household name in the entertainment industry and is well known for its brass band. Its new orchestra promises a fusion of classical and contemporary music.

The concert is being held as part of the newly launched Vernal Festival, which will be held between March 15 and 24 in various venues across Malta and Gozo, such as the Astra Theatre in Victoria and the Phoenicia ballroom. Besides the Gigi d'Alessio concert, the cultural festival will include the staging of the musical West Side Story and three classic ensemble concerts.

Early bird tickets for the concert will be available from Janaury 8 on showshappening.com. For more information about the festival, visit vernalfestival.com. The event is supported by VisitMalta.