Gilbert Agius is set to take over as first-team coach of Indonesian side PSIS Semarang, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Agius has left his post as Malta Under 21 national team coach to embark on this new challenge away from our shores after receiving an offer from the Indonesian club.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that negotiations between Agius and PSIS Semarang are at a very advanced stage and the former Valletta FC coach is planning to travel to Indonesia early next week to wrap up a deal with his new club.

For Agius, this will be his first experience as a first-team coach with a club away from the Maltese shores.

PSIS Semarang competes in Indonesia's top flight and is one of the country's oldest clubs. They finished last season in 7th place.

