Gilbert Agius has been promoted as the interim national team coach for the upcoming friendlies against Greece and Ireland this month.

This was announced by Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo during the General Assembly held at the Centenary Hall in Ta’ Qali.

Agius, the Malta Under 21 national coach, will step in for Italian coach Devis Mangia who on Monday stepped down from his post after he was facing accusations of improper conduct by two national team players last September.

Alessandro Zinnari, who is working as Technical Coordinator and Scouting in the MFA Technical Centre, will join the senior national team set-up and will work with Davide Mazzotta for the two warm-up matches against Greece, November 17, and Ireland, three days later.

Click here for full story