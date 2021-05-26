New Malta Under-21 coach Gilbert Agius has selected 25 players for a 12-day training camp in Slovenia that will also feature two friendly matches against Qatar Under 23 Olympic team on Sunday, May 30 and Bosnia-Herzegovina five days later.

The training camp will provide the U-21 head coach an opportunity to take a closer look at his players who have the potential to form part of the squad for the upcoming 2023 UEFA European U21 Group C qualifying campaign.

The Malta U-21 squad was drawn in the same group with Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Lithuania, with the opening matches set to be played in September.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta