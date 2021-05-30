Gilbert Agius is set to make his debut as Malta Under 21 coach on Sunday evening when his young players take on Slovenia in a friendly (kick-off: 6pm).

The former Valletta coach succeeded Silvio Vella at the helm of Malta U-21 last March but it was only in the last few weeks that he had the opportunity to spend a bit of time with his players who in their majority have not represented Malta at this level.

The team is currently in Slovenia for a ten-day training camp where the new Malta U-21 coach is looking to gel the team together as they step up their preparations for their opening matches of the UEFA Championship qualifiers that get under way in September.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta