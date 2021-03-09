Gilbert Agius has started his job as the new coach of the Malta U-21 coach.

The former Valletta skipper has replaced Silvio Vella and will lead the Maltese youngsters in the upcoming UEFA U-21 qualifying campaign.

The Malta U-21 were drawn to face Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Lithuania in Group C of the 2021-23 European Championship qualifying campaign, scheduled to kick off in March.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website by The Times of Malta.