Gilbert Agius has started his job as the new coach of the Malta U-21 coach.
The former Valletta skipper has replaced Silvio Vella and will lead the Maltese youngsters in the upcoming UEFA U-21 qualifying campaign.
The Malta U-21 were drawn to face Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Lithuania in Group C of the 2021-23 European Championship qualifying campaign, scheduled to kick off in March.
