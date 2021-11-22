The Goldberg Ensemble will be marking its return to live concerts with an evening dedicated to selections from comic operas by Gilbert and Sullivan.

Arthur Sullivan was considered the foremost British composer of the Victorian era, and the works he composed in collaboration with librettist William Schwenk Gilbert were crucial to the development of musical theatre.

The concert will include selections from HMS Pinafore, The Mikado, The Pirates of Penzance and The Gondoliers, performed by the Goldberg Ensemble and a string quartet consisting of members of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Michael Laus .

Back in Time: Gilbert & Sullivan will be held at St Agatha Auditorium, Rabat, on Wednesday, November 24, at 7.30pm. Tickets may be booked on ShowsHappening.com . Patrons will be required to present their vaccination certificates and will be subject to temperature checks at the entrance. Face masks are to be worn during the performance.