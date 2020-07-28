Lija Athletic acquired the services of centre-back Juan Cruz Gill on Tuesday.

The Argentinian, brought in by Valletta FC back in 2015, is said to have refused offers from various Premier League clubs in favour of Joseph Galea’s side.

Gill played for Tarxien Rainbows and Sliema Wanderers following three title-winning seasons with the Capital club.

This will serve to be Lija’s fourth signing for the summer.