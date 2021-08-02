Brazilian attacking midfielder Gilmar will continue his career in the middle east after he reached an agreement to sign for Al Hamriyah.

Gilmar played last season in the Maltese Premier League with Sliema Wanderers and then joined Hibernians during the January transfer window.

However, the Brazilian decided to seek pastures new at the end of the season after receiving a lucrative offer from the UAE club.

Terms have now been agreed and Gilmar has already flew to the UAE where he has already started pre-season with his new club.

