VALLETTA 1

Fenech 20

HIBERNIANS 4

Degabriele 5; Vella 50

Gilmar 68, 76

Valletta

H. Bonello, R. Camilleri-4 (78 S. McKay), T. Caruana, S. Dimech, E. Sala, Wellington-5 (78 K. Nwoko), R. Muscat, L. Aguirre, R. Fenech-6 (60 S. Malano), M. Fontanella-5 (71 M. Piciollo), Lucas-5 (78 R. Tonna).

Hibernians

M. Calleja Cremona, L. Almeida-6 (81 M. Ellul), Raphael, J. Degabriele-7 (75 J. Grech), B. Kristensen-7 (81 A. Attard), D. Vella, Z. Grech, G. Artiles, A. Agius, Gilmar-8 (81 Wilkson), T. Fonseca-6.5 (68 I. Iriberri).

Referee: Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow cards Almeida, Artiles, Fenech, Aguirre, Raphael.

Red card: Dimech (V) 11.

BOV Player of the match

Hibernians laid down a title marker as the Paolites brushed aside a ten-man Valletta side at the National Stadium.

It was an eye-catching performance from the Paolites who undoubtedly were aided by the early dismissal of young midfielder Shaun Dimech that left Valletta playing almost the whole match with ten men.

After a rather low-key first-half display which saw them miss a number of scoring chances and concede a soft goal, the Paolites stepped up their ante after the break with new signing Gilmar, scorer of a brace, and Bjorn Kristensen running their machine to stroll home to a comfortable victory.

The match had taken the right twist for Hibs when they were regaled with an opener after five minutes of play. Ryan Camilleri sent a poor pass towards Triston Caruana and Jurgen Degabriele took full advantage as he sped through and beat goalkeeper Henry Bonello with a low shot.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta