Santiago Gimenez scored the game-winner minutes after entering the match Sunday as Mexico beat Panama 1-0 to win a record-extending ninth CONCACAF Gold Cup crown.

The final of the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean was a fast-paced physical affair between a Mexico team eager to move on from recent disappointments and a Panama side seeking a first Gold Cup crown in their third appearance in the finals.

Gimenez started on the bench in favor of Henry Martin and, with the match deadlocked, was brought on in the 85th minute.

Three minutes later the 22-year-old Feyenoord striker became an instant hero.

