Following a media briefing at Mercury Malta’s shopping district, Chef Gino d’Acampo announced the brand’s first international outposts, with four venues operated by Upmarket Leisure at the new, soon-to-open – ME Malta – a new luxury hotel by Meliá Hotels International.

Located at the island’s highly anticipated lifestyle development designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, Mercury in the heart of St Julian’s, the openings follow years of planning with Mercury Towers Ltd, with the two companies delighted to cement this landmark strategic partnership.

Opening in 2024, Upmarket Leisure will further heighten Mercury’s world-leading culinary experience with the launch of four upscale experiential restaurant, bar, leisure, and event facilities. They will include an exclusive premium Italian restaurant by leading chef Gino D’Acampo; Asian grill and cocktail bar, Radio Rooftop located on Level 20; new luxury poolside concept, Cabana Club Malta; together with the meetings and events facilities.

Providing guests with the finest Italian cuisine, Luciano will seat 300 guests. Located on the fifth floor of the extraordinary destination it will provide the perfect blend of indoor and alfresco dining with its rooftop terrace.

Occupying ME Malta’s 20th floor, Radio Rooftop is set to be one of Malta’s most coveted venues, providing breathtaking views of the island. The adults only venue will feature a luxury rooftop pool, cocktail bar, and Asian grill, catering for a stylish and discerning crowd.

New concept Cabana Club Malta will open on the eighth floor and provide the ultimate poolside experience from morning until late. Here guests, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy two rooftop pools, an alfresco pool bar, juice bar, and world cuisine at the Club’s exclusive 200-cover bar and grill. Live music from internationally acclaimed artists will be available at each of the three venues.

Further extending the partnership, Upmarket Leisure will provide a first-class gastronomic service to the 140-room ME Malta by Meliá hotel and Mercury Suites, comprising 48 luxury suites and 450 luxury apartments. Services will include breakfast, in-room dining, meetings, events, and banqueting.

Speaking on the news, chairman of Upmarket Leisure, Steven Walker, said: “After many years of talking, we are proud to announce this significant partnership with Mercury Towers and Meliá Hotels International. The time has allowed us to get to know one another well and plan these openings to the last detail.

“We look forward to opening at ME Malta early 2024, cementing Mercury Towers’ position as Malta’s most exciting residential and leisure locations.”

Speaking on his delight to be opening at ME Malta, the five-star luxury lifestyle hotel at Mercury Towers, leading Italian chef, Gino D’Acampo, added: “Malta has a rich food history, with a strong Italian influence. I look forward to introducing guests, residents, and visitors at ME Malta and Mercury Towers to the diverse range of incredible produce I have been fortunate to source on my many travels across my native country and to providing them with a real taste of Italy. Located just a short distance from Sardinia, Malta really does feel like home-from-home.”