The University of Malta has conferred Honoris Causa degrees on Maria Grech Ganado and Judge Giovanni Bonello.

Grech Ganado is well known for her contributions towards literature in Maltese and in English, some of which have won a National Book Prize award, whereas Judge Bonello served 12 years as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights.

During the ceremony, on March 3, Prof. Adrian Grima from the University's Id-Dipartiment tal-Malti, focused on Grech Ganado’s contribution towards Maltese literature while applauding her contribution and relentless efforts in the field.

Speaking about Judge Bonello, Prof. Tonio Borg from the Faculty of Laws, emphasised on Bonello’s contribution to society through the development of human rights law. Bonello also contributed to the knowledge of local history by penning several bestselling research books.

Both honorary graduands delivered a speech to those present, thanking the University for bestowing this honour on them. Grech Ganado spoke with affection about her involvement in literature while Bonello recalled his early days as a law student when his attempt at submitting his first dissertation got rejected after being deemed to be “too good” to have been written by him, forcing him to eventually resubmit his work

The event was held at the University Church in Valletta.

Maria Grech Ganado being congratulated at the honours ceremony.