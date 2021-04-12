Giovanni Tedesco will no longer be coach of SIrens after his contract with the Premier League club expired and it is unlikely that it will be renewed.
The Italian’s coach contract was due to end at the end of the season but no talks are planned between both parties over an extension, allowing Tedesco to seek pastures new.
