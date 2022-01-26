Giovanni Tedesco has been named as the new coach of Santa Lucia, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Premier League club have been looking for a new first-team coach after the Saints had earlier this month parted ways with Oliver Spiteri.

Talks between club president Robert Micallef and Tedesco started last week and an agreement was finally reached on Wednesday.

In fact, Tedesco has agreed to put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

