Giovanni Tedesco has been appointed as the new coach of Birkirkara FC.

The Stripes have been on look-out of a new coach after they parted ways with Dutchman Andre Paus with only three matches left from the end of the BOV Premier League season.

Once the season finished, Birkirkara made an approach to Tedesco, whose contract with Sta Lucia also expired at the end of the campaign.

Talks moved swiftly before an agreement was reached that will see Tedesco put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option of another year.

For Tedesco, this will be his second spell at Birkirkara FC with whom he experienced some great satisfactions.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta