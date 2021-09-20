Coach Giovanni Tedesco is back in Malta after he was forced to part ways with UAE club Ras Al Khaimah after their sporting project floundered due to financial problems.

The former Birkirkara and Gżira United coach headed to the Middle East this summer to join the newly-formed Dubai-based club where he was expected to be at the helm of this new project.

Tedesco took a number of players who had a connection with the Maltese Premier League in the Middle East. These included Rowen Muscat, Jean Paul Farrugia, Mathias Muchardi, Maurizio Vella, and Marco Criaco among others.

The Italian coach spent the first month leading his newly-formed squad in their pre-season preparations. However, just a few days before the start of the season the club annulled their registration to the country’s league competitions due to financial problems.

