Birkirkara’s disappointing defeat against Naxxar Lions was the final straw for Giovanni Tedesco who has decided to quit as coach of the Stripes, the club announced on Sunday evening.

“Birkirkara FC wishes to formally announce the resignation of Head Coach Mr. Giovanni Tedesco. The decision has been accepted by the club,” the statement said.

The club would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Tedesco for his dedicated service to our club, notably during the previous season. Under his guidance, the team achieved a second-place finish in the BOV Premier League, securing a return to European football. Additionally, the team clinched the FA Trophy, marking our first major honour for a few years.”

