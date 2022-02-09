Former Juventus attacker Sebastian Giovinco has agreed to a return to Serie A with Sampdoria, the Genoa-based side announced on Wednesday.

Giovinco, 35, left Juve in February 2015 after winning two Serie A titles before spending four seasons with Toronto in the MLS.

The 23-time Italy international, who made his last Azzurri appearance seven years ago, has been a free agent since August after his deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal ended.

