Former Juventus attacker Sebastian Giovinco has agreed to a return to Serie A with Sampdoria, the Genoa-based side announced on Wednesday.
Giovinco, 35, left Juve in February 2015 after winning two Serie A titles before spending four seasons with Toronto in the MLS.
The 23-time Italy international, who made his last Azzurri appearance seven years ago, has been a free agent since August after his deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal ended.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us