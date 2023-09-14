On September 6 at the Marriott Hotel, an academic collaboration was set in stone. David Fernandez Puyana, Ambassador of the United Nations University of Peace stationed at the UN Geneva, in the presence of Malta's Minister of Education and Sport, Clifton Grima, signed an initiative with GIOYA Higher Education Institution.

This alliance introduces an International Doctorate in Commercial Diplomacy tailored for executives. In light of the peaceful settlement of disputes at multilateral level, arbitration will an important subject in the doctorate programme. Important international players, such as UNIDROIT Academy and the Shanghai Arbitration Commission have already expressed interest in join forces.

GIOYA's CEO, Francesco Cappè, was present to mark this important occasion.

Ambassador Fernandez Puyana's visit to Malta wasn't solely for the signing. He also attended the inauguration of the XI garagErasmus Annual event, hosted by Malta's Ministry of Education at MCAST. This gathering saw participation from about 20 university dignitaries and representation from 30 local garagErasmus associations.

Minister Grima, during his addresses, emphasized Malta's vision to continue its unwavering support to the Erasmus programme.

The UN University of Peace, established by the UN General Assembly, operates from its base in Costa Rica under the vision of its Rector Francisco Rojas Aravena. Its reach is truly global, molding minds across over 120 countries.