An 11-year-old girl was grievously injured when she was hit by a car in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunieri at 6.30am.

The girl was hit by an Opel that was being driven by a 25-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating.