A 12-year-old girl was hospitalised on Monday afternoon following a collision between a van and a motorcycle on the Għargħur bypass road in Naxxar.

The accident happened at 12.15pm.

The girl was a passenger on the motorcycle, which was being driven by a 44-year-old man from Għargħur.

The van was being driven by a 45-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

No further details on the girl's condition were known.