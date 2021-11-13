An accident at the Ħal Far race track on Saturday left a 14-year old girl hospitalised after she was reportedly struck by debris.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 3.45pm during a drag-racing competition, when a parachute on one of the competing cars failed to deploy, leading to the vehicle crashing into a wall.

A teenage girl was hospitalised for treatment on injuries sustained when she was struck by debris. The driver was also taken to hospital for medical checks.

Police investigations are ongoing.