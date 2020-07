A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing.

The police said Luana Borg was last seen in Żebbuġ on Friday at around 8pm.

She was wearing a peach crop-top, blue jeans, black shoes and a black bag.

Anyone who has information about the girl should pass it on to the police, even in a confidential manner, on 2122 4001 or 119 or at a police station.