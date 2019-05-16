Two people were seriously hurt and another five treated in hospital early on Saturday morning following a four-car collision in Pembroke.

The crash on Triq Sant Andrija was reported at around 4am and involved a Volkswagen Passat, Toyota Yaris, Fiat 500 and Nissan Micra.

Paramedics who rushed to the scene quickly took all 10 people inside the various cars to Mater Dei Hospital.

The driver of the Fiat – a 21-year-old woman from Swieqi – and a 16-year-old Italian girl who lives in San Ġwann and was seated in the Nissan were both grievously hurt in the crash.

A 42-year-old Senglea man driving the Volkswagen, a 23-year-old woman driving the Nissan, a 33-year-old Italian man driving the Toyota and two of his passengers, a boy and girl aged 16 and 17 respectively, were slightly hurt.

Three other people were involved in the crash but were discharged from hospital without any injuries.

In a statement, the police said they are investigating further.