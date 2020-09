A two-year-old girl was grievously injured in an accident in Santa Venera.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at 4.30pm.

The girl was hit by a Land Rover that was being driven by a 29-year-old man from Pembroke.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.