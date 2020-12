Two children were rushed to hospital on Thursday after they were injured in a traffic accident in Naxxar.

A three-year-old girl and a five-year old boy were crossing Triq il-Parroċċa in slow-moving traffic at 2.40pm when the accident happened.

The children were hit by a Toyota Yaris that was being driven by a 57-year-old man from Msida.

The children’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.