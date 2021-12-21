A three-year-old girl was injured in a car crash in Kalkara late on Monday.

The police said the crash in Triq ir-Rinella, at about 9pm, involved a Toyota Corsa driven by a 33-year-old man from Kalkara and a Volkswagen Polo driven by a 22-year-old woman from Zabbar.

Another woman and two children, aged three and four, were in the Polo. All were given medical assistance on site, but the three-year-old, a girl, was found to be seriously injured and she was hospitalised.