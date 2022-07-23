A three-year-old girl was grievously injured in a three-car Xemxija traffic collision on Friday afternoon, the police said on Saturday.

The child was riding as a passenger in a Mitsubishi Pajero being driven by a 66-year-old Xagħra woman. A 43-year-old Xagħra woman was also in the car at the time.

The Pajero was involved in a collision with a Ford Mondeo driven by a 34-year-old who is also from Xagħra, as well as a Ford Transit driven by a Mellieħa man aged 44.

A medical team was called to the site and the child – the only person injured in the crash – was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

The police said they are investigating further.