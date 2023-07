A three-year-old girl is in serious condition afternoon after falling off a boat into the seat off Ramla l-Hamra.

The police said the incident happened at 2 pm.

The girl was rescued by members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps (ERRC). She was rushed to hospital and then flown to Mater Dei Hospital in Malta by helicopter.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is holding an inquiry. The police are investigating.