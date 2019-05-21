A seven-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car on Saturday afternoon, the police said in a statement.

The young girl was walking on Triq FS Caruana in Birkirkara when she was hit by a Nissan March being driven by a 47-year-old Birkirkara woman.

Paramedics rushed to the scene the moment the incident was reported at 12.30pm. They took the girl to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she is now receiving treatment.

The police said they are investigating further.