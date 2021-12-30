Claire Seisun (pictured) delivered the traditional child’s sermon during concelebrated Midnight Mass led by Fr Marcello Ghirlando OFM, at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem.

The Mass was animated by the St Anthony choir under the direction of Mro Anthony Galea. Singers Albert-Lauren and Loredana Agius took part. A procession with Baby Jesus was held inside the church.

On Friday (tomorrow), adoration of the Holy Eucharist will start at 5pm, followed by the rosary at 5.30pm and thanksgiving Mass, led by Fr Ghirlando, at 6pm. The Te Deum will be sung.