The 1st Victoria BC Unit recently took part in the Honey and Bee Festival held annually by the Gozo Ministry at Villa Rundle gardens in Victoria. The girl guides sold home-made pastry baked by their parents in aid of the girl guides unit. All items had honey as the main ingredient.

Vital information about bees and honey was given to the girl guides and the public by experts in the field. Bees are essential for the health of people and the planet. Honey and other products have medicinal properties, and the role of bees as pollinators makes them vital for food supplies. It was emphasised that loss of bees would affect honey supplies, but, more importantly, world food security and biodiversity. Without bees, the world could be a very different place. Bees are vital. It is essential to protect them to maintain human well-being.

The 1st Victoria BC Unit was launched by the Malta Girl Guides Association some eight years ago. The unit took the name after the hosting school – the Bishop’s Conservatory Secondary School in Victoria. The aim of the group is to give a voice to the girls who in turn will speak out for our communities

The association provides a safe place where girls can be themselves, develop personally and socially and most of all have fun while doing so. Through a quality interactive programme girls can develop a sound character, life skills, leadership skills and a positive sense of direction, while always opening up their world to new opportunities both locally and abroad.