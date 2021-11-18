Stef Smith’s emotionally and intellectually intense sci-fi play Girl in the Machine is to be presented at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, examining people's relationships with technology through the gripping story of Polly and Owen.

It all begins when Owen brings a new VR gadget - Black Box - into their lives to help Polly ease her stress. Soon after, this new technology forces a divide between the couple when the two find different answers to the same question: would you want to live forever? Yes, or No?

Girl in the Machine is directed by Michael Richardson. The cast is Tina Rizzo as Polly, Gianni Selvaggi as Owen, and Ella Manduca as the mysterious voice of the ‘therapeutic’ device.

Behind the scenes - rehearsal - Gianni Selvaggi and Tina Rizzo. Photo: Monika Kopcilova

Creative technical work and special effects add to the production of this thrilling play. The arrangement of the seats, and intriguing light and sound designs will make the audience engage intensely with the action on the stage. It promises to draw you in to witness all the love and hate up close. We are all on the stage, and we are all part of the conflict.

The issues portrayed in the play might ring a bell with many technophobes. At the same time, plenty of people will empathise with Polly’s inability to break her slavery to her screen. How many times did we all ask ourselves: Am I spending too much time online? And how soon before we start preferring a digital version of ourselves?

Behind the scenes - rehearsal - Michael Richardson and Gianni Selvaggi. Photo: Monika Kopcilova

This might not be so far-fetched as META, formerly known as Facebook, is already working to create lifelike avatars of its users to control in a virtual world.

In the words of the director: “The pandemic forced us to shift our lives. We meet, study and work online, all of which can make us feel traumatised. People will relate to the play because they use technology frequently every day. Some have had enough, and want to change, but they don’t know exactly how. Seeing this play will hopefully influence them to make a positive change in our society.”

Behind the scenes - rehearsal - Gianni Selvaggi and Tina Rizzo. Photo: Monika Kopcilova

Girl in the Machine opens on December 3 and runs till December 12 at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, St James Cavalier, Castille Place, Valletta. Performances begin at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 7pm on Sundays.