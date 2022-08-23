Read the title again and I trust it will make sense by the end of this.

Some might claim to have never heard, seen or felt the presence of their deity, but still choose to believe and continue on in their religious ways.

Unfortunately, I can safely say that it is exactly the same with girls’ rights in the majority of world but without the believers.

I am an 18-year-old member of The Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and part of the creative team behind the Girls2Leaders Campaign.

After working tirelessly for six years to promote and give children’s rights the respect they deserve, I can understand why society struggles not only to safeguard basic human rights but to accept the fact that there are policies and laws in place which hold women back from equal access to what should be theirs by right.

We are currently living in a world where the average adult citizen can barely exercise all their human rights, and you expect me to think that girls’ rights will be fully approved by society in the near future?

Girls’ rights are a weak religion because very little people acknowledge the fact that gender equality is far from achieved, let alone recognising the crucial role girls and women have in society. Girls’ rights activists are still very few in number and many adults don't genuinely show their support.

The first step to embracing girls’ rights is valuing human rights, identifying the significant connection between the two and discovering why they are both a necessity and the Girls2Leaders campaign aims to be catalyst for this same step.

We cannot do this alone and that is why we would like you to join us and participate in the next Girls2Leaders webinar titled ‘Girls’ Rights are Human Rights’ which will address this crucial connection and will be held on August 24 at 5pm.

Kindly register through the following link to access the discussion. https://bit.ly/3vwGRLK

Just because there is a long way to go does not mean I will ever stop emphasising their importance and working for their acceptance. Just because we don't hear about, see or feel girls’ rights around us, doesn't mean that we should stop believing in them or that they do not exist. Let us use this as fuel to create change where needed and step up to any challenges faced related to gender.

The Girls2Leaders Campaign is a collaboration between Business and Professional Women (Valletta) Malta and the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society using as a roadmap BPW’s Charter of the Girls’ Rights. The campaign is being produced by members of the Children & Young Persons’ Council within the MFWS and the Young BPW Europe.